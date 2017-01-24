Peg's Glorified Ham n' Eggs to Open in North Reno

Peg's Glorified Ham n Eggs, a favorite breakfast destination among the locals, is adding a new location this Wednesday. This marks the seventh location for the family owned and operated restaurant.



Peg’s has been opening new locations over the past several years. Its most recent location was in Carson City just over a year ago. This time, Peg's has set its sights on moving into the north Reno area.



Fred Lee Jr., owner and operator of Peg's, said that they have been looking for a space in north Reno for quite some time. Lee says, “Many of our customers who come to visit our other Peg's locations have told us that they live in the north Reno area. We thought it would be great to bring a Peg's closer to our customers.” Lee adds, “It is also exciting to see all the growth in housing and business development that is going on right now in north Reno, and we are very excited to be a part of that growth."



The address for the new location is 198 Lemmon Drive next to Big Lots, and is open daily from 6:30am to 2:00pm.