"Complaining Roof" at Sky Tavern

A handful of Reno home owners are dealing with some problems most city residents don't have to worry about. Snow is putting a lot of weight on roofs at Sky Tavern and one man is taking extra measures to keep his intact.

The first story of Mike Selby's home is completely buried. After several rounds of unburying the steps down to his front door, he's given up for the season. Instead, the family uses a side door, that is actually on the second floor of the property.

There is so much snow on the second story roof above his dining room, that he added three wooden beams for support.

"This year {the ceiling} started complaining." says Selby, "We started hearing the sounds. It wanted to come through, and that's when we bought the posts and put the posts in. And after the posts were in, my daughter called us and we were shoveling the cars down below and said that the posts were starting to split."

The Selbys shoveled about 4 feet of snow off of one side of the roof and about 8 feet off of another side, sitting above the dining room, last week.

"And now there's 8 feet back on there," says Selby who says this is one of the toughest winters he's been through. Not because of the amount of snow that has fallen, but because of mountain rain falling between the snow storms.

"We already had snow on the roof," says Selby, "That rain soaked in, it wasn't dripping off. It was just soaking it up like a sponge. On top of that, we got more storms. We're not used to shoveling our roof."

Mike says he tries to mix the good with the bad. He took the day off from shoveling to get in some much needed skiing with his daughter. Something the family says makes the hardships worth while.

"The skiing is amazing it just comes with a price when you live up here," says 11-year-old Nai'a.



"I love living in the mountains. And we're skiers," says Selby, "The reason we live up here is we love to ski."