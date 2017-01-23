Fatal Crash on US 93, Driver Identified

One man was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash on US 93, approximately 28 miles south of Wells.

According to NHP, on Sunday, January 22, a gold Dodge SUV was traveling southbound on US 93 when the driver crossed over the centerline into the northbound travel lane to pass multiple vehicles in front of him. The front of the SUV hit the front of a white semi that was traveling in the northbound travel lane.

Officials have identified the male driver of the SUV as 54-year-old Bryan Nichols from Spring Creek. They say he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the white semi, who has been identified as 40-year-old Josue Rosales from Victorville, CA, was not injured in the crash.