Mammovan Stops in Northern Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mammovan Stops in Northern Nevada

Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan is making stops around northern Nevada making mammography services accessible and convenient for women.

They say the screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; but screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a referral from their physician.

NVHC says they accept most insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare.  For an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266.

Following is the schedule:

Thursday, January 26
8am-3:30pm
Washoe Tribal Health
1559 Watacheamu Rd.
Gardnerville, NV 89410

Friday, January 27
8am-3:30pm
Douglas County Senior Health Fair
1329 Waterloo Lane
Gardnerville, NV 89410

Saturday, January 28
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
New Year, New You hosted by Kaia Fit
Carson Mall - 1313 S. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89706

Monday, January 30
8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Sierra Nevada Health Center
3325 Research Way
Carson City, NV 89706

Tuesday, January 31
7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Catholic Charities
Project Homeless Connect
Reno Event Center
Parked on N. Center between 4th & 5th Streets

Wednesday, February 1 and Thursday, February 2
8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Northern Nevada Hopes
467 Ralston Street
Reno, NV 89503

Thursday, February 3
8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Access to Healthcare
4001 S. Virginia St.
Reno, NV 89052

Tuesday, February 7
8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Smith Valley Baptist
888 Hudson
Smith, NV 89430

Wednesday, February 8 and Thursday, February 9
8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Mount Grant General Hospital
200 S. “A” Street
Hawthorne, NV 89415

