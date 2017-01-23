Mammovan Stops in Northern Nevada

Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan is making stops around northern Nevada making mammography services accessible and convenient for women.

They say the screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; but screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a referral from their physician.

NVHC says they accept most insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare. For an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266.

Following is the schedule:

Thursday, January 26

8am-3:30pm

Washoe Tribal Health

1559 Watacheamu Rd.

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Friday, January 27

8am-3:30pm

Douglas County Senior Health Fair

1329 Waterloo Lane

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Saturday, January 28

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

New Year, New You hosted by Kaia Fit

Carson Mall - 1313 S. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89706

Monday, January 30

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sierra Nevada Health Center

3325 Research Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Tuesday, January 31

7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Catholic Charities

Project Homeless Connect

Reno Event Center

Parked on N. Center between 4th & 5th Streets

Wednesday, February 1 and Thursday, February 2

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Northern Nevada Hopes

467 Ralston Street

Reno, NV 89503

Thursday, February 3

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Access to Healthcare

4001 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89052

Tuesday, February 7

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Smith Valley Baptist

888 Hudson

Smith, NV 89430

Wednesday, February 8 and Thursday, February 9

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Mount Grant General Hospital

200 S. “A” Street

Hawthorne, NV 89415