Panama Allows Ex-Dictator Noriega House Arrest Prior to Surgery - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Panama Allows Ex-Dictator Noriega House Arrest Prior to Surgery

Posted: Updated:

PANAMA CITY (AP) - A lawyer for Panama's jailed ex-dictator Manuel Noriega says a court has granted him house arrest so he can prepare for brain surgery.
    
Attorney Ezra Angel announced the ruling Monday.
    
The 82-year-old former strongman needs to have a benign brain tumor surgically removed.
    
A court had ruled in October that Noriega be allowed to prepare for and recuperate from the procedure at a public hospital rather than prison.
    
But Angel has argued that Noriega should be allowed to recuperate at home. He said last year that neither prison nor the hospital would be adequate.
    
Noriega ruled Panama from 1983 until a U.S. invasion ousted him in 1989. He's been behind bars in the U.S., France and Panama since then.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.