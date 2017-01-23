Man Sentenced as Habitual Criminal Following Burglary Conviction

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a man has been sentenced to 24 years as a habitual criminal following a conviction for burglary.

Authorities say 37-year-old Christopher Paul Lyons from Reno was sentenced on one count of Burglary last Friday in District Court. The DA's Office says that because Lyons had a criminal history that spanned over 19 years and included such offenses as burglary, possession of stolen vehicles and property, as well as drug offenses, they filed a notice of intent to seek habitual criminal status.

Officials say this sentence ensures that Lyons will serve a minimum of 10½ years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office says that in June 2016, they responded to a report of a residential burglary. They say the homeowner reported that after returning home, his property had been ransacked and a number of guns and hunting items were missing. Authorities say surveillance cameras at the scene led investigators to two suspects where detectives with the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program took charge of the investigation.

Officials say Lyons and his 20-year-old nephew, Jeffery Allen Lyons from Sparks were arrested. Jeffery Lyons also pled guilty in the case and was sentenced to five years, which was suspended and he was granted probation by the court.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin Erickson says during sentencing, it was argued that within weeks or months, sometimes even days of Lyons being released on parole, he would commit new criminal offenses. She added that Lyons continuously victimized the community and the only time he was not committing crimes is when he was locked up.