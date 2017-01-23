Nevada Law Enforcement "Joining Forces" Against Distracted Drive - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Law Enforcement "Joining Forces" Against Distracted Drivers

Between now and January 30th, Nevada’s law enforcement agencies say that they will be "Joining Forces" and citing distracted drivers throughout the state.

Officers are reminding drivers that Nevada law clearly states that any use of a handheld electronic device, including cell phones, mp3 players, GPS devices, while driving is illegal and offenders will be pulled over and cited. This ban went into effect in January 2012.

Law enforcement reminds motorists that surfing the Internet, using a GPS or changing the song on your mp3 player are also all illegal distractions.

Authorities say research has found that using a cell phone behind the wheel makes a driver four times more likely to get into a serious crash. They continue by saying that when sending or receiving text messages behind the wheel, a driver’s eyes are off the road for an average of 4.6 seconds which is equivalent to driving the length of a football field at 65 miles per hours.

