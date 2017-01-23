Georgia Governor Places 16 Counties Under State of Emergency - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Georgia Governor Places 16 Counties Under State of Emergency

Posted: Updated:

Georgia's governor is placing 16 counties under a state of emergency following a weekend of deadly tornadoes and storms.

Gov. Nathan Deal expanded his emergency declaration on Monday to include nine additional counties in southern Georgia. This declaration will free up state resources to assist storm victims. Deal's office said the governor plans to tour the storm damaged areas Wednesday.

The covered areas include Dougherty, Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties.

"We've been begging for the help of FEMA," he said at a press conference in Albany, Georgia. "We're not asking for money right now. We're asking for resources."

Fire and rescue crews were searching through the debris, looking for people who might have become trapped when the storm came through. At least 19 people have died in two days as the storm system tore through the Southeast, including 15 in south Georgia alone.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

