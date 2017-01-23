Winter Weather Watches, Warnings and Road Conditions Monday

Update: Caltrans says CA 89 is open from Truckee to Tahoe City. Avalanche control operations were successful. They say chain controls are still in effect.

Early on Monday, Caltrans says there was an avalanche near Rampart Road.

On Monday morning, the Sierra Avalanche Center issued a Considerable Avalanche Advisory for the Greater Lake Tahoe area. NDOT says Mt. Rose Highway was closed at Summit for avalanche control, but has re-opened in both directions at the summit.

According to officials, 'Considerable Avalanche Danger' means natural avalanches are possible and human-triggered avalanches are "very likely" to happen throughout the day.

Chains Requirements:

CA 89 from Truckee to Tahoe City

CA 89/Luther Pass Road from CA 88 to US 50

CA 88 from Paynesville to CA 89