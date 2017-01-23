Winter Weather Watches, Warnings and Road Conditions Monday

The National Weather Service in Reno says a thunderstorm is heading over Pyramid Lake and they are asking people to get off the water as quickly as possible.More >>
The water level at Tahoe is passing the test this year. However the latest report card for the lake is not as clear. It's hard to predict where Tahoe will be in a year. After all who would have thought we'd get so much snow in 2017. Next years notes might be different too considering the report goes through December and the Sierra was still a winter wonderland this past January.More >>
The Nevada Department of Transportation says there will be overnight lane closures on Interstate 80 near Sparks Boulevard as they install roadway sensors to gather data on road usage.More >>
Truckee Fire says forward progress is stopped at a brush fire in Truckee, and that crews will remain on scene.More >>
Since the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for our area, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued tips to remind residents about how they can protect themselves during extreme heat.More >>
A motorcyclist died in a crash on I-580 in Carson City.More >>
The man who robbed a tow truck driver at gunpoint is still on the loose.More >>
The Great Reno Balloon Race is coming up this September, and it'll include some new balloons this year.More >>
There are 150 openings for the new store.More >>
Reno Police Department says a Reno man has been arrested for sexual crimes involving a child.More >>
