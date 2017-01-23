NV Energy Reports Over 2,000 Without Power, Restored - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NV Energy Reports Over 2,000 Without Power, Restored

Posted: Updated:

Update: According to NV Energy, power has been restored to most customers.

__________

According the NV Energy 2,096 customers are currently without power in northern Nevada.

NV Energy says most of the outages are equipment-related, and power restoration should occur by 6 a.m.

Most of the customers affected are in Humboldt County with 1,642 customers.

We will update as more information becomes available. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • NWS: Thunderstorm Heading Over Pyramid Lake, Warns People to Get Off Water

    NWS: Thunderstorm Heading Over Pyramid Lake, Warns People to Get Off Water

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:59:22 GMT

    The National Weather Service in Reno says a thunderstorm is heading over Pyramid Lake and they are asking people to get off the water as quickly as possible.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service in Reno says a thunderstorm is heading over Pyramid Lake and they are asking people to get off the water as quickly as possible.

    More >>

  • Annual Report Card For Tahoe Is In

    Annual Report Card For Tahoe Is In

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:47:31 GMT

    The water level at Tahoe is passing the test this year. However the latest report card for the lake is not as clear. It's hard to predict where Tahoe will be in a year. After all who would have thought we'd get so much snow in 2017. Next years notes might be different too considering the report goes through December and the Sierra was still a winter wonderland this past January.

    More >>

    The water level at Tahoe is passing the test this year. However the latest report card for the lake is not as clear. It's hard to predict where Tahoe will be in a year. After all who would have thought we'd get so much snow in 2017. Next years notes might be different too considering the report goes through December and the Sierra was still a winter wonderland this past January.

    More >>

  • NDOT: Overnight Lane Closures on I-80 Near Sparks Boulevard

    NDOT: Overnight Lane Closures on I-80 Near Sparks Boulevard

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:12:25 GMT

    The Nevada Department of Transportation says there will be overnight lane closures on Interstate 80 near Sparks Boulevard as they install roadway sensors to gather data on road usage.

    More >>

    The Nevada Department of Transportation says there will be overnight lane closures on Interstate 80 near Sparks Boulevard as they install roadway sensors to gather data on road usage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.