Waste Management Announces Schedule Changes for Monday

D-backs number one prospect Anthony Banda made his first Triple-A start since being optioned from Arizona last week. The southpaw went 6.0 innings and allowed just four runs on six hits while striking out seven. .More >>
Thursday night, Senate voted against the "skinny bill" that would have only undone a few of the most unpopular elements of Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
NV Energy announces winners of their first Power of Good Giveaway, Fernley High School Music Boosters and Positively Arts Foundation, Inc.More >>
The House has passed a $788 billion spending bill that combines a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's controversial border wall with Mexico with a whopping budget increase for the Pentagon.More >>
Reno Police Department says a Reno man has been arrested for sexual crimes involving a child.More >>
The Great Reno Balloon Race is coming up this September, and it'll include some new balloons this year.More >>
Authorities say a Utah man killed his wife aboard a cruise ship and told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered cabin that he did it because she wouldn't stop laughing at him.More >>
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval has released a statement in regards to President Trump's announcement that he is barring transgender people from serving in the military.More >>
