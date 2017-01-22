Waste Management Announces Schedule Changes for Monday

Waste Management has announced schedule changes for the coming week for Incline Village customers.

According to a press release, Waste Management will not be collecting trash in Incline Village on Monday. They are advising customers to not put out trash to help snow plows work more efficiently.

They will collect Monday residential customers on Saturday, January 28.

They will collect Monday commercial customers on Thursday, January 26.

Crystal Bay residents will have service on Monday.

Waste Management also said that Lockwood Landfill is expected to have a delay of 1-2 hours in Storey County.

You can read the full press release below: