Sunday Evening Storm Update and Snow Totals

With a Winter Weather Advisory in place, more snow will continue to fall in the valley through early Monday morning, making the morning commute a mess. The colder air behind the front will move into the Reno area by midnight, allowing the snow to pile up even more than this evening. Round two snow totals will range from 3-7 inches in the valley, to at least six inches in the hills.

Conditions are dangerous in the Sierra tonight with very low visibility and heavy snowfall moving through the mountains. Temperatures will be in the 20’s Monday morning with some snow still left on unplowed roadways.

As of 6:30 pm all of the snow is coming up from the south in advance of the cooler air, and pretty steady too. Once the cooler air arrives before midnight the snow will be more spotty but still heavy at times. We’ll see a dry radar by 7am Monday. Feel free to send snow pictures to aschilling@ktvn.com.

