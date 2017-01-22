30th Annual Fantasy Wedding Faire at The Reno Ballroom

Reno’s largest wedding faire is underway now at the Reno Ballroom.

The Fantasy Wedding Faire is a major fundraising event benefiting research, public education and community programs of the American Heart Association.

The event offers refined cuisine to bold and elegant ideas for invitations to glamorous trends to spark your creativity and help you design wedding of your dreams. The event also includes two fashion shows, a silent auction, honeymoon giveaway and “Groom's Grotto” which provides grooms-to-be the opportunity to relax and watch TV while their future wives shop.

Tickets are $12 at the door with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association and the fight against heart disease and stroke.

The event is being held at the Reno Ballroom located at 401 North Center Street and runs through 4 p.m.