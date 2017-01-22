Winter Weather Hits Northern Nevada, Current Road Conditions

A winter storm is moving through region with snow on our city roads making for a slick drive.

Snow showers are expected to continue today with a winter storm warning up for the region through Monday morning. Travel is not advised.

Current road conditions:

I-80 is closed to all traffic from Colfax to the California state line. Caltrans is turning around all trucks at Exit 1.

SR-431 (Mount Rose Highway) is closed from Galena Creek Park to Fairview Boulevard.

Chains or snow tires are required on the following: US-395 from mile post 26.0 to mile post 42.1 in Washoe County CA-70 from mile post 50.5 to mile post 92.1 in Plumas County CA-89 from mile post 0.0 in Placer County to mile post 0.0 in Plumas County SR-267 from mile post 9.9 to mile post 3.8 in Placer County CA-89 from mile post 21.0 in El Dorado County to mile post 0.0 in Placer County US-50 from mile post 0.0 to mile post 14.6 in Douglas County



To check the latest road conditions, go to:

Nevada Highway Patrol: http://www.nvdpspub.gov/nhp/roadhazard.aspx

Nevada Department of Transportation: http://bit.ly/1QYW8Kw

California Department of Transportation: http://bit.ly/1OcTFew

For the latest on other area weather conditions, go to http://www.ktvn.com/weather