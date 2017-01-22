Winter Weather Hits Northern Nevada, Current Road Conditions - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Winter Weather Hits Northern Nevada, Current Road Conditions

A winter storm is moving through region with snow on our city roads making for a slick drive. 

Snow showers are expected to continue today with a winter storm warning up for the region through Monday morning. Travel is not advised. 

Current road conditions:

  • I-80 is closed to all traffic from Colfax to the California state line. Caltrans is turning around all trucks at Exit 1.
  • SR-431 (Mount Rose Highway) is closed from Galena Creek Park to Fairview Boulevard.
  • Chains or snow tires are required on the following:
    • US-395 from mile post 26.0 to mile post 42.1 in Washoe County
    • CA-70 from mile post 50.5 to mile post 92.1 in Plumas County 
    • CA-89 from mile post 0.0 in Placer County to mile post 0.0 in Plumas County 
    • SR-267 from mile post 9.9 to mile post 3.8 in Placer County
    • CA-89 from mile post 21.0 in El Dorado County to mile post 0.0 in Placer County
    • US-50 from mile post 0.0 to mile post 14.6 in Douglas County

To check the latest road conditions, go to:
Nevada Highway Patrol: http://www.nvdpspub.gov/nhp/roadhazard.aspx
Nevada Department of Transportation: http://bit.ly/1QYW8Kw
California Department of Transportation: http://bit.ly/1OcTFew

You can stay up to date on weather across the country and in our area with our KTVN Storm Watch weather app. 

The app gives you forecast information, like radar, storm tracking and more for any location in the country, all in the palm of your hand. 

You can download it for free for your iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone. Just search KTVN in the iTunes or Google Play Store.

Help us cover the storm by sending pictures and tips to producers@ktvn.com or by posting them to our Facebook page.

For the latest on other area weather conditions, go to http://www.ktvn.com/weather

