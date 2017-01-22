Storm Update: Heavy Snow Still Likely in Reno

Sierra Front says a lightning-sparked wildfire is burning between Nixon and Wadsworth. The Black Mountain Fire started just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.More >>
Sierra Front says a lightning-sparked wildfire is burning between Nixon and Wadsworth. The Black Mountain Fire started just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.More >>
Community Action Officers with the Reno Police Department will offer free training to owners and/or property managers of multi-housing units as part of the national Crime Free Multi-Housing Program.More >>
Community Action Officers with the Reno Police Department will offer free training to owners and/or property managers of multi-housing units as part of the national Crime Free Multi-Housing Program.More >>
As Reno's Midtown District continues to grow, the Regional Transportation Commission is working on a redesign project to improve the flow of traffic--for both drivers and pedestrians.More >>
As Reno's Midtown District continues to grow, the Regional Transportation Commission is working on a redesign project to improve the flow of traffic--for both drivers and pedestrians. They are asking for the public's help through an online survey.More >>
Senate Republicans are lowering their sights and trying to unite behind a so-called "skinny repeal" that would merely undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Senate Republicans are lowering their sights and trying to unite behind a so-called "skinny repeal" that would merely undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
The Ohio State Fair is open again, but all its amusement rides remain closed a day after a thrill ride on the midway broke apart, killing one man and injuring seven other people.More >>
The Ohio State Fair is open again, but all its amusement rides remain closed a day after a thrill ride on the midway broke apart, killing one man and injuring seven other people.More >>
The Ohio State Fair is open again, but all its amusement rides remain closed a day after a thrill ride on the midway broke apart, killing one man and injuring seven other people.More >>
The Ohio State Fair is open again, but all its amusement rides remain closed a day after a thrill ride on the midway broke apart, killing one man and injuring seven other people.More >>
Sparks police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a man at gunpoint Monday.More >>
Sparks police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a man at gunpoint Monday.More >>
A Phoenix man has been sentenced to more than 68 years in federal prison for his role as a gunman in a standoff that stopped federal agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's Nevada ranch in 2014.More >>
A Phoenix man has been sentenced to more than 68 years in federal prison for his role as a gunman in a standoff that stopped federal agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's Nevada ranch in 2014.More >>
Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre, for the District of Nevada, says that a Reno woman, who was sentenced for bank embezzlement and tax evasion, was indicted on Wednesday for failing to report to the Bureau of Prisons to serve her prison term.More >>
Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre, for the District of Nevada, says that a Reno woman, who was sentenced for bank embezzlement and tax evasion, was indicted on Wednesday for failing to report to the Bureau of Prisons to serve her prison term.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a man responsible for starting two fires Wednesday morning.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a man responsible for starting two fires Wednesday morning.More >>