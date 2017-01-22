Storm Update: Heavy Snow Still Likely in Reno

Snow lovers get excited the snow is still forecasted to come through the Truckee Meadows late Saturday night through Monday morning. The forecast has not changed a whole lot since yesterday, with heavy snow likely. Above 4800’ feet any precipitation that does fall, will be in the form of snowfall. At the airport (4500’) some rain could be mixed in from 11am Sunday through 3pm in the afternoon but refreezing by sunset.



Snow totals will range from a couple more feet in the Sierra to over a foot of snow in the hills, to over five inches in the valley. The two key points of the forecast are A) roads will be a mess through Monday afternoon and B) there will be a big difference in snow totals across town. Keep in mind snow can fall with temperatures above 32 degrees, and can accumulate on the roads above freezing too if the snowfall rate is high enough to where the roads can’t melt it fast enough. This is what makes this forecast so complicated. It could actually be worse in the lower valleys because there will be a lasagna of snow and ice opposed to pure snow.



One change to the forecast is for Monday morning. The front may move through sooner than expected with snow showers ending by 7am opposed to late morning. Any snow Monday morning would be of the showery variety due to instability.



Another trick to the forecast is wind. We need wind to scour out the cold air, and keep the snow from accumulating as quickly. More than likely wind speeds will be the highest in the early afternoon, when snowfall rates will be slightly lower. Unfortunately, heavy snow combined with gusty winds is not good for our already stressed trees, so don’t be surprised if your power goes out Sunday. Stay tuned to KTVN and we’ll keep you up to date both on air and online.

