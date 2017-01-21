Wolf Pack's 13 Game Home Win Streak Snapped by Fresno St.

Despite another stellar performance from senior Marcus Marshall, the Nevada Wolf Pack (16-4, 5-2 MW) fell for the first time at home this season to the Fresno State Bulldogs (13-7, 5-3 MW) Saturday afternoon.

The loss snapped a 13-game home win streak, tied for the third longest in Wolf Pack history, and was just the Wolf Pack’s fourth loss this season. Marshall led the game with 25 points, the 10th time he’s done this year. Joining him in double-figure scoring was senior D.J. Fenner (18), sophomore Lindsey Drew (13) and sophomore Jordan Caroline (10). It was the 14th time this season the Wolf Pack put four players over 10 points. Drew also put up six assists.

By the first media timeout at 15:57, the ‘Dogs had taken an early 6-2 lead off two three balls.

The Nevada Wolf Pack offense then found life, going on a 6-0 run to come within three, 15-12. Fenner, coming off a hot game against Air Force, had already put up eight points, going 4-of-5. Fresno State began to pull away right after the timeout, but the Pack wouldn’t let things get too out of hand, going into the locker room down 39-26.

The second half continued with much of the same as Fresno State held onto its lead. However, the Wolf Pack found some much-needed energy, solidifying the defense and making its shots. With 15:51 to go, Nevada had cut the Bulldogs’ lead to seven, trailing 43-36. The Wolf Pack held Fresno State scoreless for more than two minutes, down by just five before the Bulldogs scored again. The Wolf Pack went on another 6-0 run, coming within two at 46-44 before Fresno State called a timeout with 12:57 to go. The Bulldogs ended Nevada’s run, going on 6-0 run of their own to take an eight point lead. With an and-one from Fenner, the senior took the line and drained it, bring the Pack within one.

After some foul issues at the Fresno basketball, the Bulldogs took a 74-69 lead via free throws with 1:40 to go. That Wolf Pack wouldn’t get any closer, dropping the game 81-76.

The Wolf Pack will hit the road again to face Boise State on Wednesday in a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Nevada Press Release