Fresno State Women Surge Past Nevada

The Nevada women’s basketball team led by eight at halftime but was outscored 42-20 in the second half to drop a 68-54 contest to Fresno State on Saturday.

Sophomore AJ Cephas was the only Wolf Pack (7-11, 1-6 MW) player to score in double figures as she collected her team-leading fourth double-double of the season. Cephas finished with 14 points, two off her career high, and 13 rebounds, one off her career high. She did most of her damage in the first half, posting 10 points and seven boards.

As the second quarter progressed, a 10-0 run by the Wolf Pack led to an eight-point lead. Six of those 10 points came from rookie guard Desirae Gonzalez, who knocked down a pair of three-pointers in a one minute span. Another triple by junior Halie Bergman gave Nevada its largest lead of the half at nine points with 2:13 to play.

Fresno State (11-8, 4-4 MW) center Bego Faz Davalos fought inside for a couple of layups that trimmed the Pack lead just before halftime. Faz Davalos recorded 10 points in the second quarter. On the offensive side for Nevada, an offensive rebound grabbed by Bergman led to a layup from Cephas which gave Nevada its eight-point halftime lead. The Pack led for 12 of the 20 minutes in the opening half of play and also led at halftime during its earlier loss to Fresno State back on Dec. 31.

Fresno State started the third on a 10-4 run, forcing Nevada head coach Jane Albright to call a timeout. The Bulldogs tied the game after a steal and layup on the other end with under four to play in the third. Fresno State forced the Pack into seven turnovers in that third period, which led to it outscoring its opposition 19-8 in those 10 minutes of play.

In the second half the Pack was outscored 42-20 overall. Fresno State went 0-for-5 from the free throw line in the first half but hit 11-of-16 from the charity stripe in the second. The Bulldogs shot 51.9 percent (14-of-27) in the second 20 minutes, while Nevada connected on just 28.6 percent (8-of-28).

Nevada returns home to Lawlor Events Center to host Boise State this upcoming Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Nevada Press Release