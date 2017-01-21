Sierra Avalanche Center Issues “Considerable” Avalanche Hazard Warning

The weekend weather forecast calls for increased snowfall intensity and strong winds in the region by this evening. If the storm materializes the Crystal Bay and Third Creek areas could see substantial rapid wind loading of new snow and slightly rising temperatures. There could be enough loading in the start zones by tomorrow for large natural or human triggered avalanches to be possible. Third Creek and the adjacent South Slope are not expected to produce avalanches that will affect houses or roads, but Crystal Bay homes and upper roads may be at risk by tomorrow morning.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a “Considerable” avalanche hazard warning for the backcountry this morning. Residents in the Crystal Bay and Third Creek areas should exercise caution if accessing the slopes above their homes. Human triggered avalanches are likely today www.sierraavalanchecenter.org. For weather visit http://forecast.weather.gov/. To sign up for emergency alerts www.readywashoe.com.

It is highly recommended to prepare for the weather by stocking up on groceries, supplies, taking care of your snow removal and remember to keep your gas meter clear. Also pay attention to snow load near windows and if you are able to adopt a fire hydrant near your home to keep it clear it we have not been there yet. Be prepared to stay indoors tomorrow through possibly Monday until this next storm system passes.

Call 1-866-535-5654 to report non-emergency incidents such as down trees.