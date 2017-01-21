Sierra Avalanche Center Issues “Considerable” Avalanche Hazard Warning

While in Washington DC, KTVN Arianna Bennett spoke with a few cabinet members and White House staff about policies that could affect Nevadans.More >>
As Reno's Midtown District continues to grow, the Regional Transportation Commission is working on a redesign project to improve the flow of traffic--for both drivers and pedestrians. They are asking for the public's help through an online survey.
Many planes and helicopters based at the Reno-Stead Airport are used to fight wildland fires and they can be called out to a fire at a moment's notice.
Officials say a ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven people Wednesday evening, passed its inspections.
A Phoenix man has been sentenced to more than 68 years in federal prison for his role as a gunman in a standoff that stopped federal agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's Nevada ranch in 2014.
Reno Police say they have arrested a man responsible for starting two fires Wednesday morning.
Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre, for the District of Nevada, says that a Reno woman, who was sentenced for bank embezzlement and tax evasion, was indicted on Wednesday for failing to report to the Bureau of Prisons to serve her prison term.
