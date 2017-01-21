Reno Police Seeks Cars Related to Homicides in Reno, Sparks

The Reno and Sparks Police Departments have additional information on the investigation into a shooting early Saturday morning that left two people dead.

Authorities have released pictures of vehicles related to the shootings and are asking the public for help in locating these vehicles.

Police have confirmed that the truck is a suspect vehicle and they believe it has damage on the passenger side that would have been sustained during the shooting that occurred on January 21.

The other two vehicles, believed by police to be associated with both cases, are described as a 4-door sedan that is either maroon or orange in color and may have shifting color paint and a 4-door sedan that is blue or gray in color.

Officials say the two sedans were last seen in the area of the 7-11 at Sutro and Oddie in the early morning hours of January 21.

The victims have been identified as local residents 19-year-old Saul Garcia and 19-year-old Edgar Rodriguez.

Officers responded to calls of several shots fired around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21. This ranged from McCarran and Sutro in Reno to the 2600 Block of Cygnet Circle in Sparks.

During the investigation two deceased subjects were located, one that occurred in the Reno Police Department’s jurisdiction and the other that occurred in the Sparks Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Both shootings are believed to be gang motivated and are related to one another.

There is no known suspect information at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact Reno Police Detectives at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW

Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted.