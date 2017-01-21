California Man Sentenced to Prison After Car Chase Through Washoe Valley

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a California man was sentenced this week to up to five years in prison after a car pursuit through Washoe Valley in January.

Troopers say Tyrone Thomas Preciado, Sr. was found guilty of eluding an officer south of Reno on January 19th.

At that time, troopers say a witness called authorities about a couple fighting inside a car. They say the same car was later spotted at I-580 and Mt. Rose south, but the car did not stop, exiting Highway 395A in Washoe Valley and getting onto Eastlake and Highway 580 north. Troopers say that's where a NHP sergeant forced the vehicle off the roadway and the man got out and ran away across 580 into a nearby field.

Two Troopers suffered minor cuts from jumping over a barbwire fence.

Preciado Sr. was taken into custody and transported to the Washoe County jail and booked for Reckless driving, DUI Drugs, Eluding Law Enforcement (Felony), and Domestic Battery.

The woman inside the car was not hurt.

(Nevada Highway Patrol contributed to this report.)