3 Vehicle Crash Turns Fatal, NHP Investigating

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on US 395 that took the life of a toddler.

On Tuesday NHP troopers were dispatched to northbound US 395 at Johnson Lane in Douglas County for an unknown injury rear end crash involving three vehicles.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a white Chevrolet 3500 pickup, towing a utility trailer, was driving northbound in the left lane of US 395 approaching the intersection with Johnson Lane. A white Nissan was directly in front of the Chevy pickup and was slowing for traffic ahead. The driver of the Chevy truck was unable to slow or stop causing the front of the truck to strike the left rear of the white Nissan. The Nissan was pushed forward and off to the right. After striking the white Nissan, the Chevy truck continued forward and struck the rear of a blue Honda Fit that was stopped in the left lane.

The driver and front passenger in the white Chevy pickup as well as the driver of the white Nissan were not injured in the crash. However the driver and a toddler in the blue Honda Fit were transported to a Reno hospital via CareFlight. On Thursday the toddler succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash.

NHP says all occupants involved in the crash were seat belted and impairment is not suspected.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Garretson is investigating this crash. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Garretson at (775)689-4625 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us regarding NHP case #170101758