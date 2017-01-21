3 Vehicle Crash Turns Fatal, NHP Investigating

The Reno Aces fell just short in an 8-7 loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark after they came back in the late innings to tie the game with six runs.More >>
The Reno Aces fell just short in an 8-7 loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark after they came back in the late innings to tie the game with six runs.More >>
All it’s taken is a boat and a little bit of UV-C light and the water in the Lakeside Marina in Lake Tahoe has gone from plant-riddled to nearly clear as day.More >>
All it’s taken is a boat and a little bit of UV-C light and the water in the Lakeside Marina in Lake Tahoe has gone from plant-riddled to nearly clear as day.More >>
Sierra Front says a lightning-sparked wildfire is burning between Nixon and Wadsworth. The Black Mountain Fire started just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.More >>
Sierra Front says a lightning-sparked wildfire is burning between Nixon and Wadsworth. The Black Mountain Fire started just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.More >>
Health officials confirmed on Wednesday that seven mosquito collections have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Washoe County.More >>
Health officials confirmed on Wednesday that seven mosquito collections have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Washoe County.More >>
The City of Sparks says the parking lot at Pah Rah Mountain Park in Sparks will be closed for a crack seal project scheduled for Thursday, July 27 until approximately 10:00 a.m.More >>
The City of Sparks says the parking lot at Pah Rah Mountain Park in Sparks will be closed for a crack seal project scheduled for Thursday, July 27 until approximately 10:00 a.m.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a man responsible for starting two fires Wednesday morning.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a man responsible for starting two fires Wednesday morning.More >>
Nevada Army National Guard Sgt. Sam Hunt has released a statement after President Trump announced that he is barring transgender people from serving in the military.More >>
Nevada Army National Guard Sgt. Sam Hunt has released a statement after President Trump announced that he is barring transgender people from serving in the military.More >>
Louis Erriguible, founder of Louis' Basque Corner, sadly passed away last week. He was 90 years old.More >>
Louis Erriguible, founder of Louis' Basque Corner, sadly passed away last week. He was 90 years old.More >>
Authorities say two different 7-Eleven armed robberies on Lemmon Drive and North Virginia Street may be connected.More >>
Authorities say two different 7-Eleven armed robberies on Lemmon Drive and North Virginia Street may be connected.More >>
A Phoenix man has been sentenced to more than 68 years in federal prison for his role as a gunman in a standoff that stopped federal agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's Nevada ranch in 2014.More >>
A Phoenix man has been sentenced to more than 68 years in federal prison for his role as a gunman in a standoff that stopped federal agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's Nevada ranch in 2014.More >>