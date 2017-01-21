Heavy Snow Possible in Reno This Weekend

Kids will be able to make a ton of snowmen over the weekend as our next storm moves into the area. Winter Storm Warning is already posted for both the Sierra and the valley, both expiring Monday morning. The warning starts in the Truckee Meadows at midnight Sunday and goes through 4am on Monday. Both rain and snow are possible during the duration of the storm, with wind gusts in the 30’s and 40’s.



Snow totals will be high but the exact amount will be highly dependent on elevation and the amount of warming we receive Sunday from 11am through 4pm in the afternoon. The first round of snow in Reno will come late Saturday into Sunday morning, with another round of heavy snow Sunday evening through Monday morning. With some melting midday and refreezing Sunday afternoon, a layer of ice could also form between the two layers of snow. Over six inches of snow will fall in the valley and one to two feet of snow is possible in the hills or elevations above 5000 feet by Monday. This includes Virginia City as well. The Sierra has already received over a foot of snow since Thursday and they could see a couple more feet by the beginning of the week. With gusty winds, heavy snow, and weak trees some power outages are also possible.

Sunday's planner shows snow in the morning (2-5"), then some rain, followed by more snow (2-5").



I’m confident we will see several inches of snow both Sunday and Monday morning, but early Sunday afternoon is the big puzzle piece. One model keeps the precipitation in Reno as just snow during this time, but other models bring rain in from 11am through about 4pm. So here’s the set up. We have a strong area of low pressure anchored off shore from Oregon, with another storm located to the south of it. The storm to the south is the one that will give us a chance for precipitation. Cold front moves through Monday morning, giving us a solid 2-5 more inches of snow for the Monday morning commute. It’s not exactly the location of the low that will cause the snow in Reno, but more so the dynamics or amount of lift we’ll receive. A strong southerly jet coupled with strong winds aloft will help carry the snow down to the valley floor Saturday night into Sunday morning. Another way to get air to rise is called warm air advection, or warm air moving into cooler air. Warm air advection can bypass the mountains and cause lots of spill over. Notice the red arrows in the image below, showing warmer air moving into cooler air.

This will be the case late Sunday morning. The question with this is can we scour out the cold air in the valley while the warm air moves in aloft? With strong winds, I think we can, this will give us rain during this time instead of snow. Complicated indeed.



Cold front moves through Monday morning with high pressure filling in behind it for the a good portion of the work week, so there is light at the end of the tunnel. Make sure to stay tuned to KTVN and we’ll keep you up to date both on air and online.

