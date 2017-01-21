Reno Police Find Man Shot After Responding to Vehicle Crash - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Find Man Shot After Responding to Vehicle Crash

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police say that at about 9:15 on Friday night, they responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Diamond Creek Apartments on South Meadows Parkway.

Police say that when they arrived on scene, they found a male with a gun shot wound. 

They say the male was transported to Renown with unknown injuries.

According to our reporter, a Dodge car crashed into three other vehicles and near the center of the vehicles was the man with the gunshot wound.

Witnesses on scene say they heard two gunshots.

We will follow up with this story as we get more details. 

