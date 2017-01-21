One Person Hospitalized After Possible Gang-Related Shooting

Senators planned to vote Wednesday on a Republican amendment repealing much of President Barack Obama's law and giving Congress two years to create a replacement.More >>
President Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.
Plumb Lane is back open and traffic lights in the area are restored.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the U.S. armed forces.
Authorities say two different 7-Eleven armed robberies on Lemmon Drive and North Virginia Street may be connected.
Louis Erriguible, founder of Louis' Basque Corner, sadly passed away last week. He was 90 years old.
NV Energy is reporting that there are customers in the Washoe County area without power due to a car crash.
The City of Reno has released the first draft of its Master Plan to the public on Monday.
