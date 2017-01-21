Andrew Clinger Hired As Senior Advisor to Governor Sandoval

Former Reno City Manager Andrew Clinger has been hired as a Senior Advisor to Governor Brian Sandoval.

According to a press release obtained by Channel 2, the hiring will be effective on Monday, January 23.

"Andrew was my first Budget Director and helped manage the state’s fiscal challenges during a difficult time. His wealth of knowledge helped place Nevada on sound financial footing and I know he will serve as an effective advisor," said Governor Brian Sandoval. "He is intelligent, well-respected, and I look forward to working with him once again as we enter the legislative session."

The press release also lists Clinger's experience as Reno's City Manager, where he "managed more than 1,200 employees working in 14 different service departments." Clinger also worked under three other Nevada Governors.

Clinger resigned as City Manager on September 8, 2016, in the wake of three female City employees accusing him of sexual harassment. A subsequent investigation was conducted, and the final report concluded that while the primary complaint was meritorious, the secondary complaints are "mostly without factual basis and may have been included to generate animosity toward Clinger to assure his demise as City Manager,"

Three City employees have resigned since the final report was released.