Health Watch: Reverse Shoulder Replacement Surgery

"Nice. That's a good girl,” Stephanie Spear praises her young Doberman puppy as she heels. Tula is strong and active which, up until recently, proved to be challenging for Spear – who had an arthritic shoulder. "Just wear and tear because I don't ever remember having a shoulder injury." Spear tried non-surgical treatment first – including steroid shots. "There was no relief… none. You wait three to five days and you're supposed to have some relief. There wasn't any."

Spear finally scheduled an appointment at the Reno Orthopaedic Clinic with Dr. Tom Christensen - an Orthopaedic Surgeon who specializes in upper extremities. "Most people at some point in life have some problems with their shoulder." Shoulder replacement surgery is quite common; an estimated 50,000 Americans have the procedure every year. However, it can be tricky for many older patients. "And for patients who have a poor rotator cuff, which are the shoulder blade muscles. They do what the name suggests and rotate the shoulder and raise up the arm."

As Dr. Christensen points out on Spear's x-rays, she has arthritis which makes her an ideal candidate for a different type of shoulder replacement. "It’s called a reverse shoulder replacement. This is a relatively newer type of prosthesis. It's been in the United States since about 2004." The difference between a traditional shoulder implant is that the ball and socket parts of the shoulder joint switch sides so that it changes the center of rotation.

Dr. Christensen invited us into the operating room at Northern Nevada Medical Center for the hour-and-a-half procedure. He has been performing this type of surgery since 2013. "This is a stem going inside the bone."

The recovery time varies from patient to patient. While most feel better than before by three months post-operation, "A lot of patients feel better by six weeks. It just depends on if it's being done for a fracture or is it being done for arthritis." Spear is proof. She has now had both of her shoulders replaced. "I had so much success with my first shoulder, I called up two months later and said when can you get my second shoulder done?" She's pain-free, fully-functional and back to doing what she loves – like walking Tula. "I am a very happy patient."

If you have questions about the Reverse Shoulder Replacement surgery, log on to http://www.renoortho.com/. Dr. Christensen will also be our “Ask the Doctor” guest on Monday, January 23rd. You can call him at (775) 858-2222 between 5 – 6 p.m.