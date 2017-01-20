Man Who Died in Fatal Crash on Interstate 80, Identified

Carson City is making room for a new pre-school class as the district transitions into full day classes.More >>
Carson City is making room for a new pre-school class as the district transitions into full day classes.More >>
A company from each of the 50 states was selected to go to the White House last week for President Trump's Made in America Week. The President tapped local candy maker Joseph Dutra of Kimmie Candy.More >>
A company from each of the 50 states was selected to go to the White House last week for President Trump's Made in America Week. The President tapped local candy maker Joseph Dutra of Kimmie Candy.More >>
Evacuations have been lifted for the lightning-sparked fire that broke out early Monday morning near Gardnerville. Douglas County Board of Commissioners have signed a Disaster Declaration due to the Preacher Fire.More >>
Evacuations have been lifted for the lightning-sparked fire that broke out early Monday morning near Gardnerville. Douglas County Board of Commissioners have signed a Disaster Declaration due to the Preacher Fire.More >>
Plumb Lane will be closed from Harvard to Terminal Way in all directions for several hours this morning.More >>
Plumb Lane will be closed from Harvard to Terminal Way in all directions for several hours this morning.More >>
The suspect who started a fire off the I-80 highway and attempted to start another fire in Reno is now in custody.More >>
The suspect who started a fire off the I-80 highway and attempted to start another fire in Reno is now in custody.More >>
The suspect who started a fire off the I-80 highway and attempted to start another fire in Reno is now in custody.More >>
The suspect who started a fire off the I-80 highway and attempted to start another fire in Reno is now in custody.More >>
Authorities say two different 7-Eleven armed robberies on Lemmon Drive and North Virginia Street may be connected.More >>
Authorities say two different 7-Eleven armed robberies on Lemmon Drive and North Virginia Street may be connected.More >>
Louis Erriguible, founder of Louis' Basque Corner, sadly passed away last week. He was 90 years old.More >>
Louis Erriguible, founder of Louis' Basque Corner, sadly passed away last week. He was 90 years old.More >>
NV Energy is reporting that there are customers in the Washoe County area without power due to a car crash.More >>
NV Energy is reporting that there are customers in the Washoe County area without power due to a car crash.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying two suspects involved in the burglary of a laundry facility at an apartment complex.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying two suspects involved in the burglary of a laundry facility at an apartment complex.More >>