Man Who Died in Fatal Crash on Interstate 80, Identified

Nevada Highway Patrol says they have identified the man who was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Lockwood.

NHP says at approximately 6:15 pm on Friday, January 20, Troopers were dispatched to a serious injury crash on I-80 eastbound near Lockwood.

Officers say a preliminary crash investigation showed that a black 2006 Cadillac STS-V was stopped in the right lane of I-80 eastbound for an unknown reason.

Officers say a blue 2002 Ford Excursion was approaching the Cadillac in the right lane and was unable to see the black Cadillac that was stopped in front of him. They say the driver of the Ford Excursion braked in an attempt to avoid the stopped car but was unsuccessful and struck the rear of the Cadillac.

Officials say the driver of the black Cadillac, identified as Edward Eugene Travis, a 71-year-old Sparks resident, was not wearing his seat belt and succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. They say the driver of the Ford Excursion was wearing a seat belt and did not claim any injuries from the crash. Impairment is unknown at this time.

Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant Scott Farmer is conducting the crash investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this incident should contact Sgt. Farmer at 775-688-2500 or sfarmer@dps.state.nv.us.