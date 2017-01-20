Man Found Guilty of Domestic Battery

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office announces that a man has been found guilty on domestic battery charges..

Sparks Police say in September 2015, they responded to a call of domestic abuse where a 37-year-old Sparks woman, initially called 911 dispatch and then hung up. Police say they arrived at the woman's apartment on Merchant Street and found the victim and her live-in boyfriend, 34-year-old John Thomas Kephart, from Sparks.

Officers say that based on the investigation and injuries on the victim, they arrested Kephart and the DA's Office filed formal criminal charges. Authorities say Kephart pled not guilty and the case went to trial.

Officials say sentencing for Kephart is set for later this year where he faces up to a year in jail or up to five years in prison if the conviction is deemed a felony.