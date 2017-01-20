RTC Releases Results of Mercury Study Following Flood

The suspect who started a fire off the I-80 highway and attempted to start another fire in Reno is now in custody.More >>
The suspect who started a fire off the I-80 highway and attempted to start another fire in Reno is now in custody.More >>
NV Energy is reporting that there are customers in the Washoe County area without power due to a car crash.More >>
NV Energy is reporting that there are customers in the Washoe County area without power due to a car crash.More >>
The City of Reno has released the first draft of its Master Plan to the public on Monday.More >>
The City of Reno has released the first draft of its Master Plan to the public on Monday.More >>
The Reno Aces won their fourth consecutive game 9-7 on Tuesday night in the first game of the second road series against the Oklahoma City DodgersMore >>
The Reno Aces won their fourth consecutive game 9-7 on Tuesday night in the first game of the second road series against the Oklahoma City DodgersMore >>
The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission held their annual 'Christmas in July' where they feed over 400 homeless individuals in the area.More >>
The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission held their annual 'Christmas in July' where they feed over 400 homeless individuals in the area.More >>
Authorities say two different 7-Eleven armed robberies on Lemmon Drive and North Virginia Street may be connected.More >>
Authorities say two different 7-Eleven armed robberies on Lemmon Drive and North Virginia Street may be connected.More >>
Louis Erriguible, founder of Louis' Basque Corner, sadly passed away last week. He was 90 years old.More >>
Louis Erriguible, founder of Louis' Basque Corner, sadly passed away last week. He was 90 years old.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying two suspects involved in the burglary of a laundry facility at an apartment complex.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying two suspects involved in the burglary of a laundry facility at an apartment complex.More >>
NV Energy is reporting that there are customers in the Washoe County area without power due to a car crash.More >>
NV Energy is reporting that there are customers in the Washoe County area without power due to a car crash.More >>