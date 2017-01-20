RTC Releases Results of Mercury Study Following Flood

The Regional Transportation Commission has released the results of a soil study they conducted after the major flood event earlier this month.

After an independent lab analyzed the samples and the results reviewed by state and federal agencies, they have concluded there is no increased public health risk associated with mercury in the soil at SouthEast Connector sites.

In a press release, the RTC stresses that the SouthEast Connector is not a mercury cleanup project. The soil surrounding the project does contain mercury, and mercury will continue to flow into the area from Washoe Lake via Steamboat Creek.

The mercury is not a health risk unless the affected water or soil is consumed.

The RTC is working with regulatory agencies to develop a post-storm recovery plan. The plan will detail methods for handling and properly treating any floodwater still located on the project site, as well as methods for handling and properly treating any sediment that was mobilized during the flood event itself.

After the project, some mercury will remain in the environment and continue to flow into the area via Steamboat Creek, or spread by future flood waters.

You can read the entire press release below.