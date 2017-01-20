Sparks Man Convicted of Multiple Robbery and Weapons Charges

Washoe County District Attorney’s Office announces that a Sparks man has been convicted for multiple robbery and weapons charges from a 2015 arrest.

The DA's Office says 28-year-old Stephen John Michael Christie, from Sparks was found guilty on Tuesday evening of two counts of Robbery, one count of Burglary, one count of Leaving The Scene Of An Accident Involving Personal Injury, one count of Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle, two counts of Burglary While In Possession Of A Deadly Weapon, one count of Eluding A Police Officer, one count of Possession Of A Firearm With Serial Number Changed, Altered, Removed, Or Obliterated, one count of Possession Of Implements Or Tools Commonly Used For Commission Of Burglary Or Larceny and one count of Felon In Possession Of A Firearm.

Officials say Christie was convicted earlier this week on 11 criminal counts following a week-long jury trial and because of his lengthy criminal history, they filed a notice of intent to seek habitual criminal status.

Officers say that in September 2015, Christie was arrested after a vehicle and foot pursuit involving Reno, Sparks and other local law enforcement agencies. Reno Police say they had connected Christie to a stolen vehicle in West Reno and a further investigation connected Christie to store robberies and vehicle thefts in Washoe County.

The Reno and Sparks Police Departments, Washoe County Sheriff and Nevada Highway Patrol say they were all involved in investigating the cases against Christie.

The DA's Office says sentencing will take place on March 30, 2017 in Washoe County District Court where Christie faces up to 117 years in prison unless sentenced under habitual criminal status, which has a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In addition, Christie had been identified as the driver in a fatal car crash that occurred in August, 2015 resulting in the death of 27 year old University of Nevada-Reno student Alejandro Sandoval. That case was prosecuted by the Reno City Attorney’s Office. To see that story, click here.

