RTC: Possible Increased Delays at Pyramid and McCarran

The City of Reno has released the first draft of its Master Plan to the public on Monday.More >>
The City of Reno has released the first draft of its Master Plan to the public on Monday.More >>
The Reno Aces won their fourth consecutive game 9-7 on Tuesday night in the first game of the second road series against the Oklahoma City DodgersMore >>
The Reno Aces won their fourth consecutive game 9-7 on Tuesday night in the first game of the second road series against the Oklahoma City DodgersMore >>
The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission held their annual 'Christmas in July' where they feed over 400 homeless individuals in the area.More >>
The Reno-Sparks Gospel Mission held their annual 'Christmas in July' where they feed over 400 homeless individuals in the area.More >>
Louis Erriguible, founder of Louis' Basque Corner, sadly passed away last week. He was 90 years old.More >>
Louis Erriguible, founder of Louis' Basque Corner, sadly passed away last week. He was 90 years old.More >>
Evacuations have been lifted for the lightning-sparked fire that broke out early Monday morning near Gardnerville. Douglas County Board of Commissioners have signed a Disaster Declaration due to the Preacher Fire.More >>
Evacuations have been lifted for the lightning-sparked fire that broke out early Monday morning near Gardnerville. Douglas County Board of Commissioners have signed a Disaster Declaration due to the Preacher Fire.More >>
Evacuations have been lifted for the lightning-sparked fire that broke out early Monday morning near Gardnerville. Douglas County Board of Commissioners have signed a Disaster Declaration due to the Preacher Fire.More >>
Evacuations have been lifted for the lightning-sparked fire that broke out early Monday morning near Gardnerville. Douglas County Board of Commissioners have signed a Disaster Declaration due to the Preacher Fire.More >>
Authorities say two different 7-Eleven armed robberies on Lemmon Drive and North Virginia Street may be connected.More >>
Authorities say two different 7-Eleven armed robberies on Lemmon Drive and North Virginia Street may be connected.More >>
The Washoe County School District is set to grow with two new middle schools and possibly one new high school.More >>
The Washoe County School District is set to grow with two new middle schools and possibly one new high school.More >>
Hazmat crews have part of a Walmart parking lot blocked off after the report of two suspicious sealed containers near the shopping center.More >>
Hazmat crews have part of a Walmart parking lot blocked off after the report of two suspicious sealed containers near the shopping center.More >>
A Nevada judge has denied a request from a group of alcohol distributors to stop the recently approved emergency regulations that allow the state to license some retailers to transport pot from growers to storefronts.More >>
A Nevada judge has denied a request from a group of alcohol distributors to stop the recently approved emergency regulations that allow the state to license some retailers to transport pot from growers to storefronts.More >>