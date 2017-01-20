RTC: Possible Increased Delays at Pyramid and McCarran - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RTC: Possible Increased Delays at Pyramid and McCarran

Posted: Updated:

From RTC:

Reno, NV (Jan. 20, 2017) – Drivers should anticipate increased delays at the intersection of Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard beginning some time the week of January 23rd, depending on weather conditions. The primary delays will likely be during the morning commute for drivers headed southbound on Pyramid Way.

Due to the shifting traffic on McCarran Boulevard, new restrictions will be put into place on Pyramid Way southbound. This includes restricting the southbound right lane to a right-only lane. The inside lane will become a through-only lane. New barriers will be installed preventing last minute lane changes as southbound traffic approaches the Pyramid and McCarran intersection.

Access to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church located at the intersection will be maintained via Emerson Way to Wedekind Road.
To receive updates on the project sign up at: http://pyramidmccarran.com.

