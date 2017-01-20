City of Reno: Snow-Removal Operations in Preparation for Winter Weather

From the City of Reno:

Reno, Nevada (January 20, 2017) — Reno citizens are urged to exercise caution today and through the weekend as a Winter Weather Advisory is in progress, and a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from January 21 at 10 p.m. until January 23 at 4 a.m.



The City of Reno’s Public Works crews are working to clear snow and sand the roads during Friday’s winter storm. Seventeen of the City’s 18 snow plows are currently in operation; one is being repaired. They are prepared to work around the clock through the weekend to clear snow.



The City of Reno street system contains approximately 2,244 lane miles and is divided into 19 snow-plow routes. Priority is given to arterial and collector streets along with school zones. Secondary streets are plowed after priority streets as resources become available. Priority 1 and 2 streets include major streets, collector streets, areas around schools, and emergency service sites (police stations, fire stations and hospitals).

Examples of Priority 1 and Priority 2 streets, as well as more information on Snow and Ice Control protocol, can be found at Reno.gov/Snow.

Safety

Weather conditions could make commuting difficult over the weekend. Residents are also asked to prepare for a larger winter storm that is on track to affect the region on Sunday and Monday. Residents should avoid nonessential travel. Weather experts are recommending that residents stock up on supplies and refreshments and plan to stay home.

Riverwalk lights will remain off until it is determined that further flooding is unlikely; it is projected that the lights will be turned back on early next week.

City of Reno residents can call Reno Direct at 775-334-INFO (4636) during regular business hours for the latest updates.

Sidewalk snow removal

Homeowners and business owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks on their property, as well as the berms that can sometimes block their driveways. Driveways and sidewalks are often affected by snow berms as plowing occurs. This is an unavoidable part of the snow-plowing process. The City does not remove the berms from driveways or sidewalks, as it does not have the resources available to do so. If the City receives a complaint concerning the obstruction of a sidewalk, Code Enforcement will send out a courtesy letter reminding the property owner of this responsibility.

Sandbags

Citizens should also still be prepared for potential flooding. Sandbags are available at the following City of Reno locations. It is suggested that residents bring their own shovels, as there are a limited amount available on site.

Public Works Corporation Yard at 1640 E. Commercial Row. (Closed Saturday; open Sunday 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.; then normal business hours, Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Old Moana Swimming Pool location at 240 W. Moana Ln. (Open 24 hours)

Potential power outages

NV Energy is preparing for heavy snow, high winds and hazardous travel conditions. Report outages to NV Energy and keep track of restoration efforts by visiting the outage center at nvenergy.com/outage or by calling customer service at 775-834-4444.