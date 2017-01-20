Amodei Hosts Inauguration Breakfast

A crowd of Nevada republicans attended a breakfast and watch party at the Grand Sierra Resort, hosted by Rep. Mark Amodei. Amodei is coming off his third successful election in Nevada's 2nd District. The congressman decided to host the party, as a way to thank public servants and campaign workers in northern Nevada, rather than attend President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C. Now that the transfer of power has happened, Amodei says it is time to make good on campaign promises.

"I think the pressure is on because I think Donald Trump was given a chance, not because anybody sees him as a Teddy Bear, but it's like they want somebody to run the country and so it's like, okay, you asked for the opportunity to run the country and be a leader. So do that," Amodei, R-Nevada said.

Amodei says the pressure is also on the GOP, which has the majority in the Senate and House of Representatives. He knows the spotlight will be on them to deliver on issues of foreign policy, economic growth, immigration, and energy. He says the idea of repealing and replacing The Affordable Care Act should be done with a lot of thought.

"You've got to deliver," Amodei said. "That's going to take some time if you're going to do it right, but not too much time."

Amodei says he is interested to see what Trump does during his first 100 days in office and beyond, but that it will take cooperation in Congress to be successful.

"You need to be able to reach across the aisle to an extent but at the end of the day, if nothing changes in four years, I think it'll clearly be viewed as a failure," Amodei said.

Some of northern Nevada's legislators attended the Inauguration breakfast, saying they hope Trump's presidency will give Nevadans more of a voice.

"The whole idea of returning the power of government from the politicians and back to the people is something that is on the federal level and on the state level," Assem. Lisa Krasner, R-Reno said.

Others in attendance watched and listened as the 45th President of the United States took the oath of office and gave his Inaugural Address.

"I hope he does what he said, bring America together," Cliff Yeater, Stagecoach resident said. "The last eight years, we haven't had that. Bring America together, support the military, support law enforcement."

Others in attendance say the Inauguration is more than just a ceremonial tradition.

"It's a renewal of a fantastic country," Ken Koeppe, Reno resident said. "This is the greatest thing that ever happened to mankind was the federal republic of the United States of America."

The future is still being written, but if Amodei has his way, there will be some big changes ahead.

"We need to do something instead of nothing," Amodei said. "I've said before, I'm tired of coming back here, trying to defend nothing. You can't defend nothing."