Locally Owned 'EyeZone' Offers Free Eye Exams and Glasses Saturday

One locally owned optometry practice will be hosting ‘Children’s Vision Wellness Day’ on Saturday.

EyeZone will be providing free eye exams for children, 18 and under, from low income families who do not have vision insurance and cannot afford routine eye care. Additionally, glasses will be provided at no charge for children in need of them.

Appointments are required and several appointments are still available. If you would like to make an appointment, you can call 775-827-3937.

The event is taking place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9700 South McCarran Boulevard.