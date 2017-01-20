Women’s March on Washington, Solidarity March in Downtown Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Women’s March on Washington, Solidarity March in Downtown Reno

Saturday women across Nevada marched along with the National Women's March on Washington DC in both Las Vegas and Reno. The marches joined the global movement of marchers who marched for justice equality and equity for all people.

The National Women’s March on Washington is an inclusive movement intended send a message to the country’s new government on their first day in office that women's rights are human rights.

Attendees gathered at the Federal Courthouse at 9 a.m. and marched down Virginia Street. The event culminated with a rally taking place at the City Plaza, near the BELIEVE sign, featuring speakers and music taking place directly afterward. 

Former Nevada State Senator Sheila Leslie emceed the program that featured business and community leaders from all sections of Reno's culture.

“As an assembled group, we choose to stand by all persons marginalized by the divisive and prejudiced rhetoric currently driving the impending Inauguration,” said event organizer Bridget Speer Loring. “All are welcome to attend: All races, gender identities, religious beliefs and cultures.” 

Follow along with the Reno march on Facebook at http://bit.ly/2jhbttp?.

