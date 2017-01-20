NDOC: Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate has died at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Authorities say 74-year-old Gary L. Norris died Thursday at the Regional Medical Facility at the center.

Norris was committed from Clark County on May 2, 2007, and was serving 288 to 720 months for attempted sexual assault, victim under 16.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine a cause of death.

After an exhaustive search, NDOC says it was unable to the contact or notify next of kin and are asking the public for assistance.

Anyone who knows a member of this inmate’s family, contact the NDOC at 775-887-3309.