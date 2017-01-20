RTC to Begin Construction Monday on 4th Street, Prater Way

From the Regional Transportation Commission:

The Regional Transportation Commission is beginning construction Monday, January 23rd on 4th Street and Prater Way between RTC 4TH STREET STATION in Reno and RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA in Sparks.

Utility installations will be taking place initially which will involve sidewalk closures, lane closures and minor detours. As work progresses, traffic may also be shifted to a single side of the road to accommodate work.

Several of the utilities along the project corridor will be upgraded during construction. The project team is working closely with all utilities. In the event of a scheduled outage or service disruption, customers will receive a written notice at least 72 hours in advance and personal contact/notification at least 48 hours prior to service disruption. Possible service disruptions include: water, telephone and electricity.

The work taking place is part of a $58 million investment in the community to enhance safety and mobility in the corridor as well as connect everyone to jobs and educational opportunities. The 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project will underground utilities, create wider sidewalks, new bike lanes, add landscaping and ensure the area complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Eight new transit stations will also be constructed for a new electric bus line debuting in 2019, known as the RTC LINCOLN LINE. Construction will be completed in mid-2018.

Members of the community may receive traffic control updates via text. To enroll, text “4prater” to 797979. Email updates are also sent weekly: to sign up, go to http://4thprater.com.

