Douglas County Deputies Arrest Man in Attempted Burglary Case

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in an attempted burglary case.

Deputies say they arrested 25-year-old Joshua Gutierrez of Gardnerville on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was arrested at his place of business in Douglas County.

During the arrest, deputies say a box of collectibles, coins and currency were found in the suspect’s vehicle that did not belong to the suspect.

If you have been the victim of a theft with the loss of collectibles, coins or currency, contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (775)782-9080.