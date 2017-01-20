Douglas County Deputies Arrest Man in Attempted Burglary Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County Deputies Arrest Man in Attempted Burglary Case

Joshua Gutierrez Joshua Gutierrez

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in an attempted burglary case. 

Deputies say they arrested 25-year-old Joshua Gutierrez of Gardnerville on Thursday afternoon. 

The suspect was arrested at his place of business in Douglas County.

During the arrest, deputies say a box of collectibles, coins and currency were found in the suspect’s vehicle that did not belong to the suspect.

If you have been the victim of a theft with the loss of collectibles, coins or currency, contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (775)782-9080.

