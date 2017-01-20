Donald Trump Becomes 45th President; D.C. Police Clash With Protesters

Donald Trump was sworn-in as the nation's 45th president on Friday. A few minutes earlier, Mike Pence was sworn-in as Vice President.

The combative billionaire businessman and television celebrity won election in November over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and today he's leading a profoundly divided country - one that's split between Americans enthralled and horrified by his victory.



The unorthodox politician and the Republican-controlled Congress are already charting a newly conservative course for the nation. And they're promising to reverse the work of the 44th president, Barack Obama.

The Trumps began the day with a prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church before their motorcade took them to the White House. Moments earlier, Vice President Biden welcomed the incoming vice president, Mike Pence.

Meanwhile, Police have used pepper spray and made a number of arrests in a confrontation with protesters in downtown Washington, D.C.



At one point, police gave chase to a group of about 100 protesters who smashed windows of downtown businesses including a Starbucks, Bank of America and McDonald's as they denounced capitalism and Donald Trump.



Police in riot gear used pepper spray from large canisters and eventually cordoned off the protesters.



They say the demonstrators damaged vehicles, destroyed property and set small fires while armed with crowbars and hammers. According to police, "numerous" people were arrested and charged with rioting.



The confrontation happened about an hour before Trump was sworn in and began giving his inaugural address. Several hours later, the crowd of protesters still at the scene had grown to about 1,000. Some wore gas masks, and had arms chained together.



The DisruptJ20 coalition, named after the date of the inauguration, had promised that people participating in its actions in Washington would attempt to shut down the celebrations, risking arrest when necessary.



Earlier, peaceful demonstrations had unfolded at several security checkpoints near the Capitol as police helped ticket-holders get through to the inaugural ceremony.

U.S. embassies and consulates in at least 10 nations in Asia, Europe and Latin America are warning of potentially violent protests through the weekend against the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.



Security notices posted by U.S. diplomatic missions in Chile, Denmark, France, Greece, Haiti, Italy the Netherlands, Paraguay, Portugal and the Philippines advise American in those countries to steer clear of embassies and consulates on Friday and, in some cases, on Saturday and Sunday. That's due to the possibility of unrest and clashes with police.



The notices say the planned demonstrations are either focused on "U.S. politics" or are "inauguration-related."

Earlier, President Barack Obama took a final stroll from the Oval Office through the Rose Garden as a sitting president.



Obama was seen leaving papers on his desk in the Oval Office. He's told reporters he's feeling nostalgic on his final day as president.



He says his final message to the American people is "thank you."

Here’s a guide from CBS News on the top Trump-related issues to keep an eye on once he’s sworn in:

Policy and working with Congress

The president-elect has already telegraphed what the beginning of his transition will look like in terms of policy and issues he’s targeting. Here’s the short list:

Repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act

Implementing tax cuts

Tough action against companies that move jobs out of the country

Building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border

Immigration reform (“extreme” vetting)

Regulatory reform

Trade and tariffs

Energy policy

Increased support for law enforcement

Let’s also not forget that a Supreme Court nominee is on the horizon, and abroad, some foreign policy flashpoints (Russia, China, Syria, Iran, North Korea, NATO, terrorism, for instance), have already grown hotter since November 8.

Aside from work on repealing/replacing the Affordable Care Act that has already begun, it’s not clear when and how he’s going to move forward on those other issues. Some will be dealt with by executive action, but the bulk will be dealt with legislatively.

Other questions to be answered in the coming days and months: How will the White House and the Republican Congress work together? It all seems smooth now, but they have their areas of disagreement, fissures that will show up under pressure, especially with the approach of the 2018 midterm elections.

And then, there are the voters. Many Americans still think the country is on the wrong track, and they voted for Trump because they wanted someone to change the way business is done in Washington. As we saw on election night, it’s the voters who have the final say on whether Trump is a success or less than a success as president.

The Democrats

Let’s not forget about the Democrats, whose hand-wringing is in full force post-election.

The questions they’ll be trying to answer in the next year:

Beyond their natural resistance to Mr. Trump, might Democrats find some common ground with him? Keep an eye on trade, infrastructure spending and, most interestingly, child care. Democrats are signaling they may be interested in working with Donald and Ivanka Trump on childcare measures. Mr. Trump’s daughter made this her signature issue during the campaign.

What’s the Democrats’ strategy to win more seats, after falling short in 2016?

Who is the voice of the Democratic Party and in which direction does the party move? The DNC is wrestling over those issues now as they get ready to vote on a new chairman next month. Which elected officials represent the party’s direction? Is it the Bernie Sanders/Elizabeth Warren wing of the party? Or is this Chuck Schumer’s party? What roles do Biden, the Obamas, and the Clintons play in shaping the future of the party? Who is the next generation of Democratic presidential candidates?

Trump’s temperament and his relationship with the press

Polls regularly revealed that voters weren’t fans of Trump’s temperament during the campaign. He’s also promised that his tweets – the main vehicle for showing his temperament – will keep flowing after Friday.

Will Americans tire of his act (he has a 32 percent approval rating entering office)? How does he work to be the “president for everyone,” as he and Vice President Pence like to say?

As for his dealing with the press, it’s clear what his strategy is: Always play offense, dodge and weave as much as possible when on defense, and control the conversation by flooding the zone with multiple topics of conversation… This is on top of the access challenges that we will surely be confronted with. So, the question is: How do we, the press, handle all of this?

How disruptive will he be?

He’s been called a political “disrupter” – will the disruptive candidate be an equally disruptive president? How will he handle the traditions and institutions of the presidency? As we’ve seen throughout the transition, he’s ignored many of the traditions of a president-elect. But the fact that he’s following the protocols of the inauguration shows he at least respects the trappings of one institution of the presidency. Is Inauguration Day a sign of things to come, or just a blip in the political career of the disrupter-in-chief?

(The Associated Press, and CBS News contributed to this report.)

As prepared for delivery

Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and people of the world: Thank you.

We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and to restore its promise for all of our people.

Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for years to come.

We will face challenges. We will confront hardships. But we will get the job done.

Every four years, we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power, and we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition. They have been magnificent.

Today's ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, or from one party to another -- but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People.

Words from the past: Inauguration speech library

For too long, a small group in our nation's Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished -- but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered -- but the jobs left, and the factories closed.

The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation's capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.

That all changes -- starting right here, and right now, because this moment is your moment: it belongs to you.

It belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America. This is your day. This is your celebration. And this, the United States of America, is your country.

What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people. January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.

Everyone is listening to you now.

You came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement the likes of which the world has never seen before. At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction: that a nation exists to serve its citizens.

Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families, and good jobs for themselves. These are the just and reasonable demands of a righteous public.

But for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge; and the crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.

This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.

We are one nation -- and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams; and their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home, and one glorious destiny.

The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans.

For many decades, we've enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry; subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military; we've defended other nation's borders while refusing to defend our own; and spent trillions of dollars overseas while America's infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.

We've made other countries rich while the wealth, strength, and confidence of our country has disappeared over the horizon.

One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores, with not even a thought about the millions upon millions of American workers left behind.

The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed across the entire world.

But that is the past. And now we are looking only to the future. We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power.

From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land.

From this moment on, it's going to be America First.

Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength.

I will fight for you with every breath in my body -- and I will never, ever let you down.

America will start winning again, winning like never before.

We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams.

We will build new roads, and highways, and bridges, and airports, and tunnels, and railways all across our wonderful nation.

We will get our people off of welfare and back to work -- rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor.

We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and hire American.

We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world -- but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first.

We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to follow.

We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones -- and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth.

At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other.

When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice. The Bible tells us, "How good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity."

We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity.

When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.

There should be no fear -- we are protected, and we will always be protected.

We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement and, most importantly, we are protected by God.

Finally, we must think big and dream even bigger.

In America, we understand that a nation is only living as long as it is striving.

We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action -- constantly complaining but never doing anything about it.

The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action.

Do not let anyone tell you it cannot be done. No challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America.

We will not fail. Our country will thrive and prosper again.

We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the Earth from the miseries of disease, and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow.

A new national pride will stir our souls, lift our sights, and heal our divisions.

It is time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget: that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots, we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American Flag.

And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty Creator.

So to all Americans, in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, and from ocean to ocean, hear these words:

You will never be ignored again.

Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way.

Together, We will make America strong again.

We will make wealthy again.

We will make America proud again.

We will make America safe again.

And yes, together, we will make America great again. Thank you. God bless you. And God bless America.