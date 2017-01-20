'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Your 'Things 2 Do!' this weekend range from intellectual to adolescent...full of big ideas and even bighorn sheep!

The Sheep Show

  • The Wild Sheep Foundation Convention and Sporting Expo is the premier outdoor and mountain hunting expo. More than 400 exhibits of the finest guides and outfitters from North America and around the globe plus top of the line retailers selling gear, guns, art, taxidermy, jewelry, furs and every other outdoor item you need. 
  • Reno-Sparks Convention Center
  • Now - Saturday, 9 a.m - 5 p.m.
  • Admission is $15

TEDx University of Nevada, Reno

  • In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.
  • Grand Sierra Resort
  • Saturday, 9 a.m.
  • Tickets are $100

TOYTOPIA

  • TOYTOPIA is an immersive and hands-on adventure through 100 years of classic toys, games, dolls, and more! 
  • Wilbur D. May Museum, Rancho San Rafael 
  • Now - April 16, 2017
  • Admission is $8 for kids, $9 for adults

Maynard Dixon: The Paltenghi Collections Premieres at Nevada Museum of Art

  • Exhibition on view January 21 - July 16 offers an intimate look at Dixon's life in the American West through paintings and never-before-seen drawings. 
  • Nevada Museum of Art

Styx

  • Don’t miss your chance to see this legacy in action when Styx performs live at the Silver Legacy Resort Casino
  • Silver Legacy Reno
  • Friday, January 20

Michael Carbonaro Live

  • Michael Carbonaro, magician, improv artist, and star of the TV show The Carbonaro Effect returns to Grand Sierra Resort with his magical talents to the Grand Sierra Resort for one incredible evening.
  • Sunday, January 22
  • Grand Theater, 8 p.m.
