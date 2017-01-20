Friday January 20th: School Closures and Delays

Closures:

Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District

Zephyr Cove Elementary

George Whittell High School

Storey County School District

Two-Hour Delay:

Incline Village Schools: Elementary, Middle and High School

Our meteorologist Jeff Martinez says snow will begin to stick, making for a slick morning commute in Reno / Sparks down through the Carson Valley. They still anticipate for 1-5" around Reno and the foothills, 6-12" at Lake Tahoe and 12-24" above 7,000ft until Monday morning.

Heavy showers are now moving into the Sacramento Valley and will continue to push into the Sierra Friday with another two feet of snow above 7,000ft and a foot at lake level. Look for 1-5" around Reno and our valleys through the morning hours. Gusty winds and heavy snow will make travel difficult in the Sierra through this weekend.

