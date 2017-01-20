RTC Rapid Transit Extension Project Brings Concerns About Design

Authorities say two different 7-Eleven armed robberies on Lemmon Drive and North Virginia Street may be connected.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flash Flood Watch for several Nevada counties including Lyon County. Lyon County crews are still cleaning up from Monday's storms in East Mason Valley and Silver Springs.More >>
Carson Nugget Casino is holding a job fair on Tuesday, July 25th. The job fair starts at 2 p.m. in the Sierra Room on the main floor.More >>
Sierra Front says evacuations are in effect again for a lightning-sparked fire that broke out early Monday morning near Gardnerville.More >>
Reno Police and the Bomb Squad are disposing of shotgun primers found behind the Big Shot Indoor Range on Double R Boulevard early Tuesday morning.More >>
Sierra Front says evacuations are in effect again for a lightning-sparked fire that broke out early Monday morning near Gardnerville.More >>
Reno Police and the Bomb Squad are disposing of shotgun primers found behind the Big Shot Indoor Range on Double R Boulevard early Tuesday morning.More >>
Hazmat crews have part of a Walmart parking lot blocked off after the report of two suspicious sealed containers near the shopping center.More >>
The Washoe County School District is set to grow with two new middle schools and possibly one new high school.More >>
A new residential treatment facility for recovering drug and alcohol addicts is opening in Reno.More >>
