5 From Nevada To Attend Inauguration; Amodei To Be In Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

5 From Nevada To Attend Inauguration; Amodei To Be In Reno

Five of Nevada's six congressional representatives are set to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., while Republican Rep. Mark Amodei plans to watch with friends and constituents in Reno.

Amodei spokeswoman Logan Ramsey said Thursday the congressman's decision to host a watch party on Friday in Nevada shouldn't be interpreted as a comment about Trump's incoming administration.

An aide to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says she'll attend the Capitol ceremony "out of respect for the office of the presidency and a peaceful transition of power" to a president she says has been "reckless and divisive."

Republican Sen. Dean Heller said on Twitter that he looks forward to welcoming guests from Nevada.

Aides to Dina Titus, Ruben Kihuen and Jacky Rosen say Nevada's three Democratic House members will be at Trump's swearing-in.

