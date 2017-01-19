Drug Lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Extradited to US

Mexico's government says it has extradited drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to the United States.

Guzman is wanted on drug trafficking and other charges.

The Foreign Relations Department announced on Twitter that Guzman was being sent to the U.S. on Thursday, the day before Donald Trump is to be inaugurated as U.S. president.

Guzman was recaptured a year ago after making a second jailbreak and had fought extradition since. He has been held most recently in a prison near the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez.

A senior US official says Guzman is already in US custody and is being flown to New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this story