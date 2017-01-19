Drug Lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Extradited to US - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Drug Lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Extradited to US

Posted: Updated:

Mexico's government says it has extradited drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to the United States.

Guzman is wanted on drug trafficking and other charges.

The Foreign Relations Department announced on Twitter that Guzman was being sent to the U.S. on Thursday, the day before Donald Trump is to be inaugurated as U.S. president.

Guzman was recaptured a year ago after making a second jailbreak and had fought extradition since. He has been held most recently in a prison near the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez.

A senior US official says Guzman is already in US custody and is being flown to New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.