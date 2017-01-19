Virginia City HS Coach Suspended for 3 Games

Virginia City High School says that Ken Fujii, the Virginia City High School Women’s Basketball Coach, will be serving a three game suspension.

The games that he will be suspended from include: January 25th at Sierra Lutheran, January 27th at Coleville, and February 4th versus Pyramid Lake.

According to Storey County School District, a text was sent from Fujii, to one of the players on his team before they were scheduled to play the Women’s Basketball team from Pyramid High.

The text read, "Get ready to scalp or be scalped."

The text was shared on social media and was brought to the attention of the Storey County School District who issued a statement.

In the statement, Storey County School District says they became aware of the situation when the message was publicly tweeted by the player.

School officials say they have contacted the NIAA (Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association) who is currently investigating the situation and that "the Storey County School District and Virginia City High School are taking this situation very seriously, and pledge to ensure that this situation is appropriately resolved."

The School District says Fujii has issued an apology, which can be found at the bottom of this story and that his comment is not a reflection of the views or opinions of the school district or of Virginia City.

