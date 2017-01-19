NHP Troopers Arrest California Man After Pursuit South of Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Troopers Arrest California Man After Pursuit South of Reno

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a California man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit south of Reno late Thursday morning. 

Troopers say a witness called authorities about a couple fighting inside a car, around 10 a.m. They say the same vehicle was later spotted at I-580 and Mt. Rose south, but the vehicle did not stop, exiting Highway 395A in Washoe Valley and getting onto Eastlake and Highway 580 north. Troopers say that's where a NHP sergeant forced the vehicle off the roadway and the man got out and ran away across 580 into a nearby field.

Eventually troopers arrested 36-year-old Tyrone Thomas Preciado, Sr., where he will be booked into the Washoe County Jail. 

Troopers say impairment is suspected. 

