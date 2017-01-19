Flooding Closes Toll Road - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Flooding Closes Toll Road

From Washoe County: 

Toll Road was closed at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, due to debris and water running over the roadway. During the recent flood, debris has blocked the drainage system under the roadway causing water and debris to run over the road. Intermittent flooding could occur in this area the next several days making it unsafe for vehicles. Drivers in the area needing to use Toll Road are asked to take Kivett Lane as an alternative route until further notice.

“With all the recent precipitation, the soil is extremely saturated, so the additional rain is causing flooding in the Toll Road area,” Washoe County Roads Superintendent Eric Crump said. “Washoe County asks that all citizens stay away from standing or moving water and do not try to pass over any roads where you cannot see the pavement.”

The Washoe County Roads Division will be out preparing roads for rain and snow through the weekend.

Residents with properties near open ditches and culverts in unincorporated Washoe County should prepare for incoming storms.

Washoe County Community Services Department has setup several sandbag locations for residents within unincorporated Washoe County.

The following is a list of sandbag locations available throughout unincorporated Washoe County:

  • Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Ln., Reno
  • Highland Ranch Pkwy, one mile west of Pyramid Hwy., Sparks
  • Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #30 at 3905 Old Hwy 395, Washoe Valley
  • Gander Lane and Eastlake Blvd in Washoe Valley
  • Paddlewheel Ln & Andrew Ln in Pleasant Valley
  • Toll Road & Geiger Grade
  • Truckee Meadows Fire Lemmon Valley Volunteer Station #223 at 130 Nectar St.
  • Arizona and Lemmon Dr., in Lemmon Valley
  • Blue Heron/ Warrior Ln in Belli Ranch Area
  • TMFPD Hidden Valley Fire Station
  • Red Rock Volunteer Fire Station
  • Public Works Corporate Yard at 1640 E. Commercial Row (City of Reno)

Report any flooding within unincorporated Washoe County to 775-328-2180.

