Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Says Boil Water Order Lifted in Sutcliffe

Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Says Boil Water Order Lifted in Sutcliffe

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe says the boil water order has been lifted in the Sutcliffe community. 

The Tribe says the results from a second round of tests has returned negative, and the water is now safe to drink. 

The Tribe also says that State Route 446 is now open to locals with guidance from a pilot car.  

