Donald Trump, Wife Attend Concert at Lincoln Memorial

President-elect Donald Trump and his family are at the "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert" on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.



Thousands of people have gathered on the mall in Washington for the event, many donning Trump's signature red "Make America Great Again" campaign hats.



Also expected to make appearances are country singer Toby Keith, actor Jon Voight and the band 3 Doors Down, among others.



Earlier, Trump laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery.



Trump was joined in the ceremony by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.



The pair silently placed a wreath in front of the Tomb of the Unknowns - a monument dedicated to service members whose remains were never identified.



After placing the wreath, the two men put their hands on their hearts as solemn music played.



Trump's family, including his wife, Melania, and adult children and grandchildren were also present.



Fields of white gravestones rolled into the distance under the warm winter sun.



Trump is planning to visit the CIA on Saturday, the day after he is sworn in as president.



Two individuals briefed on Trump's plans told The Associated Press about the visit. They were not authorized to discuss details haven't been made public and spoke on condition of anonymity.



Trump has sharply criticized the intelligence community over its assertions about Russian hacking and over leaks about his briefings that have occurred since he was elected.



Asked Thursday about whether Trump plans to visit the CIA, incoming press secretary Sean Spicer said it's "not just the CIA, but several departments he's going to visit and make sure that he tells them how much he appreciates their service to our country."

